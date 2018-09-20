

CTV Montreal





The Montreal marathon and the ongoing marathon of construction work in and around Montreal will play havoc for drivers and other commuters this weekend.

In addition to the somewhat routine closures around the Turcot Interchange, the inbound Champlain Bridge will be closed, and streets from Verdun to the Olympic Stadium will be reserved for thousands of runners.

The marathon is also encouraging people to take public transit to and from the race, although multiple bus routes will face detours because of the street closures.

Turcot Interchange

All northbound lanes from on Highway 15 from Exit 62 until the Sherbooke St. Entrance from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday Sept. 24.

Highway 15 South will be closed from the Sherbrooke St. Exit until the entrance from De la Verendrye, from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday Sept. 24.

The connection from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South will be closed for the weekend, as will the ramp from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West.

De la Verendrye East will be closed between Galt and De L'Eglise from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

STM bus routes 13 and 520 will face detours.

Champlain Bridge

Highway 15 North from the Champlain Bridge will be closed at Exit 58 until the following entrance from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday Sept. 24.

Exit 61 on Highway 15 South will be closed from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday Sept. 24.

The Atwater Ave. entrance to Highway 15 North, and Exit 61 from Highway 15 North, are closed until October 2018.

In addition all Montreal-bound lanes on the Champlain Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday Sept. 23.

Montreal Marathon

Shorter races taking place as part of the Montreal Marathon on Friday and Saturday will close streets during the day from Place des Arts to Papineau Ave., and near Berri Ave. and St. Denis St. from De Maisonneuve to Mont Royal Ave.

Closures start at 11:30 a.m. Friday and are scheduled to last until 1:15 p.m., while Saturday's closures start at 5 a.m. and will run until 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday streets across the southern half of the city, from the Olympic Park to Verdun, will begin closing at 3:30 a.m., and most streets should be reopened by 2:30 in the afternoon depending on the progress of the runners.

The Marathon and Half-Marathon begin at 7:30 a.m., leaving from St. Urbain and Ste. Catherine, and their course will take them along Berri, west of Lafontaine Park, and along St. Joseph. Blvd. to the Olympic Park. Runners will then go back to their start point and run through Old Montreal, making their way along Centre St. and St. Patrick St. to Monk and Springland before doubling back.