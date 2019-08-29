

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





A Montreal man is taking legal action after he was stopped and questioned by police July 4 while walking with his wife Anna and 9-month-old baby in the Plateau.

Wayne King believes it's because he's black, and said this isn't the first this type of thing has happened.

He's filing complaints with the Human Rights Commission and the Police Ethics Commissioner because he wants actions like these to stop happening to visible minorities in Montreal.

King said he has been the victim of police stop and checks many times in the past including three times this year.

"It's very frustrating," said King. "It makes you feel like you're not a citizen of this city, like you're a second class citizen, like you don't belong here."

Police, he said, approached him and asked for ID on St. Laurent Blvd. near Rue Rachel as he and his wife were talking with a friend after dropping their other children off at daycare.

King said the police officers said they responding to a complaint made against the man, but later changed the story saying he matched the description of someone they were looking for. The interaction lasted 15-20 minutes.

"I wasn't doing anything suspicious. I wasn't doing anything out of the ordinary," said King. "I'm a father of four, and I just take care of my kids with my wife, and this is an area where we are practically every, single day, so if it can happen here, where else can I go?"

King went to a nearby police station later to complain and was showed the suspect's photo, which, he said, was only similar in the fact that both men were black and had dreadlocks.

The Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations is filing the complaints on King's behalf.

The hearings on systemic discrimination and racism in Montreal will continue in the fall.