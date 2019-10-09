A job fair at Palais des congress over the next two days hopes to help over 250 companies fill about 8,000 skilled jobs.

The job fair includes major players in aerospace, finance, IT and other sectors.

With Quebec in a labour shortage and skilled workers in high demand, employers are trying hard to separate themselves from the competition.

"It's a very tough market, especially for engineers. We're doing a lot of things to attract the best and brightest of that group. We've got 9/80 schedules, which is a unique schedule that gives people every second weekend as a long weekend. We're doing gym subsidies – a lot of things people view as above and beyond," said David Mann, director of talent acquisition for tech company L3Harris.

The job fair continues Friday.