MONTREAL -- The Montreal Impact have added to their backline, signing Canadian defender Zorhan Bassong.

The club announced the move Tuesday, saying the 21-year-old Montreal-raised fullback has agreed to two-year deal with two additional option years.

Impact sporting director Olivier Renard says in a release that the deal has been in place for some time, but the club wanted to keep it quiet to avoid destabilizing the players in Bassong's position, and achieve the club's 2020 goals.

Renard says Bassong is a versatile young defender who has shown great desire to return to Montreal and "is delighted with the club's project."

The five-foot-nine defender returns to Canada after playing for Cercle Brugge in Belgium's Jupiler Pro League. He previously played 31 games for Lille's reserve team in France.

Bassong made his debut for the Canadian national team in January, and was later named to the U-23 national team roster for the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament.

The Impact also confirmed details Tuesday that the team's upcoming CONCACAF Champions League game against Honduran club CD Olimpia will be played in Orlando on Dec. 15.

The matchup is the second leg of the quarterfinal, coming after Olimpia beat the Impact 2-1 when the teams kicked off the first leg at Montreal's Olympic Stadium in March.

The tournament was then postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winner of the series will face either New York City FC or Mexico's Tigres UANL in the semifinals on Dec. 19. The tournament's finale will be played on Dec. 22.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.