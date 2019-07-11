

CTV Montreal Staff





Saphir Taider's goal on a penalty kick during the second half's injury time allowed the Montreal Impact to snatch a 2-2 draw against York9 FC in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the Canadian Championships Wednesday night in North York.

Taider beat goalkeeper Nathan Ingham after Maximiliano Urruti forced Ingham to commit a foul in the penalty box.

Omar Browne opened scoring for the Impact in the 62nd minute.

York9 FC came back with Ryan Telfer scoring in the 83rd minute, then Rodrigo Gattas gave York9 the lead five minutes later.

About two minutes after Taider's tying goal, Joseph Di Chiara of York9 fired a shot that hit the goal post.

Both teams will play the second leg of the quarter final on Wednesday, July 24 at Saputo Stadium.

In one of the other two games Wednesday in the Canadian Championships, the Ottawa Fury defeated HFX Wanderers FC 3-2.

Later Wednesday, MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps battled the CPL spring season champion Cavalry to a 0-0 draw in Calgary.

With a file from The Canadian Press