MONTREAL -- Two organizations are joining forces to promote access to justice for people in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood and the surrounding area, in Montreal.

Throughout the day, around 60 people will have the opportunity on Saturday to meet a lawyer for free as part of a legal workshop offered by Justice Pro Bono and Ali et les Prince.esse.s. de la rue gym.

The idea of combining the two organizations’ missions came from former Viau MNA David Heurtel, who chairs the boards of directors of the two entities.

Great to talk with ⁦@BalaramaHolness on⁩ ⁦⁦@CJAD800⁩ MTL Heroes at 7:05 about next Sat’s free legal clinic in St-Michel. Meet confidentially with lawyers about racial profiling, discrimination, work, family, immigration and criminal law. Book at 514-904-1076#604 pic.twitter.com/fmrxf84l23 — David Heurtel (@Heurtel) June 27, 2020

The 60 spots filled up quickly and Justice Pro Bono intends to repeat the experience later this year.

According to lawyer Nancy Leggett-Bachand, access to justice represents a real issue of social equity. It is sometimes very difficult to be able to assert your rights if you do not have access to legal aid.

Family, personal, housing, labour and immigration lawyers answered the call to go to Ali Nestor's gymnasium.

Ali et les Prince.esse.s. de la rue offers mentorship and helps young people complete their studies by motivating them to practice combat sports and yoga.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2020.