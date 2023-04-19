Montreal gas prices shoot up by more than 10 cents a litre

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Credit card balance transfer pitfalls to be aware of

With debt mounting, many are wondering whether or not they should be doing a credit card balance transfer. A credit card balance transfer is when you move an outstanding balance from one or more credit cards to another credit card (typically with a lower interest rate).

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon