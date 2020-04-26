MONTREAL -- Members of Montreal's online foodie community is rallying behind local businesses and restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three friends who run the Jacky Eats MTL restaurant review blog and podcast are behind a crowdfunding page that raises money to buy food from local eateries. The food is then donated to frontline workers.

“We're paying them and they are helping us stretch a dollar as much as possible,” said Jessie Victoria. “Some restos are donating and others are giving us deals so we can stretch that dollar out.”

The trio are documenting the donated food on their Instagram account: food from 57 Vegane going Jewish General Hospital staff and meals from Green Spot dedicated to the Royal Victoria Hospital have already been sent out.

The project has already raised $10,000.

“It gives people a boost, makes them smile and that's what we like doing,” said Pietro Di Toto.

