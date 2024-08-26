Montreal family wants answers after father, son shot during police operation

A family from Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) in Montreal's West Island says they deserve answers after two of their family members were shot during a police operation.

"We need to know why, why him. He was a hero," said Sirin El Jundi of her husband, Houssam Abdallah, who was shot five times. "He saved the lives of his kids."

The family was unpacking from a camping trip on Aug. 4 when a man fleeing from police allegedly tried to steal their car.

Gunfire ensued, with about 30 to 40 shots fired.

Abdallah and his son were both injured.

"The cops were just yelling. Shots were still being fired," said daughter Jana Abdallah, who tried to help her family as they lay bleeding. "They told me to go back inside, and the blood of my father was on my hands. It's chaos, traumatizing."

The family says not only have they gotten little information from police, but when El Jundi asked what they are to do now that her husband cannot provide financially, she was told to "ask your community for help."

The family says they now want an investigation into the actions of the cops, including how the two were shot and why they were handcuffed as suspects while lying injured and bleeding.

"Not only can I not solely focus on my father and my brother's well-being, I have to focus on filling out paperwork and fighting for my rights, on repeating the story over and over because nobody talks to each other," said Jana Abdallah.

An investigation is currently underway, led by Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), supported by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).