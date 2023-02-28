Montreal expecting up to 15 cm of snow

A snowfall warning is in effect Tuesday for parts of southwestern Quebec, with at least 15 centimetres in the forecast.

Snow started in the Montreal area before the morning rush hour and will continue through the day and into the evening commute. Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning motorists that the accumulating snow could have a significant impact on the drive.

Montreal will likely see close to 15 cm of accumulation. The Quebec City region is expecting 15 to 20 cm.

Breezy winds will cause some blowing and drifting snow on the roads.

Although March 1 is the start of meteorological spring, there is more wintry weather on the way.

Montreal will see another 2 to 3 cm of snow Wednesday evening and scattered flurries on Thursday.

A bigger storm system is expected to move in for the end of the week. Although it is still early, and the exact track is still uncertain, the system could bring about 10 cm of snow Friday into Saturday.