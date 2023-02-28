Montreal expecting up to 15 cm of snow
A snowfall warning is in effect Tuesday for parts of southwestern Quebec, with at least 15 centimetres in the forecast.
Snow started in the Montreal area before the morning rush hour and will continue through the day and into the evening commute. Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning motorists that the accumulating snow could have a significant impact on the drive.
Montreal will likely see close to 15 cm of accumulation. The Quebec City region is expecting 15 to 20 cm.
Breezy winds will cause some blowing and drifting snow on the roads.
Although March 1 is the start of meteorological spring, there is more wintry weather on the way.
Montreal will see another 2 to 3 cm of snow Wednesday evening and scattered flurries on Thursday.
A bigger storm system is expected to move in for the end of the week. Although it is still early, and the exact track is still uncertain, the system could bring about 10 cm of snow Friday into Saturday.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal expecting up to 15 cm of snow
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This Ukrainian family was on vacation as Russia invaded. They still haven't been home a year later
A Ukrainian family who was on vacation in Poland when Russia invaded their native country in February 2022, and have since moved to Canada under refugee status, told CTVNews.ca they worry for family and friends who remain in Ukraine and hope to one day be reunited with them.
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. They say U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.
Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the border with Ukraine tightened Tuesday after several drones attacked inside Russian territory, including one that crashed just 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defences.
Canadian economy didn't grow in last quarter, latest numbers show
The Canadian economy stayed flat in the fourth quarter following five consecutive quarters of growth, marking a deeper slowdown than anticipated.
Chris Rock will talk about Will Smith's Oscars slap in his live Netflix special
Stand-up comedian Chris Rock is going live with a new Netflix special a week before the Oscars after he spent the past year on tour and working out material on the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.
BREAKING | Body found in plastic bag floating in Lake Ontario in Toronto, officials say
A body has been found inside a plastic bag floating in Lake Ontario in Toronto, officials say.
Ottawa teen given $125 ticket for skating on pond
An Ottawa teenager got an unpleasant surprise while skating on a local pond on Sunday: a $125 ticket.
Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for 'voyage of death'
Rescue teams pulled more bodies from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy's latest migration tragedy to 65, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged 8,000 euros for each person making the 'voyage of death' from Turkey to Italy.
Canadian-founded company develops first AI-designed COVID-19 drug, starts clinical trials
For the first time ever, a drug for COVID-19 designed with artificial intelligence is headed to clinical trials. Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-based AI pharmaceutical company, announced last Thursday its ISM3312 therapeutic would be starting clinical trials in China after its preclinical studies found that the drug "significantly reduces" viral load and inflammation in the lungs.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body found in plastic bag floating in Lake Ontario in Toronto, officials say
A body has been found inside a plastic bag floating in Lake Ontario in Toronto, officials say.
-
'Suspicious' fire tears through popular Toronto restaurant
A fire that caused significant damage to a downtown restaurant on Tuesday morning appears to be suspicious, officials say.
-
Current and former councillors say they are exploring a run to become Toronto's next mayor
Two names with experience at city hall are seriously considering throwing their hats in to become the next mayor of Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Next round of snow for the Maritimes expected late Tuesday into Wednesday
Another round of snowfall is expected for the Maritimes late Tuesday into Wednesday.
-
Fraction of Nova Scotia's Green Fund spent on climate change programs: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says only a fraction of a government fund established to combat climate change has been spent on solving the problem.
-
In a year of ER closures, N.L. sees five-year high in emergency department deaths
A first responder in Newfoundland says he's not surprised the province recorded a five-year high in the number of people who died in emergency departments in 2022.
London
-
Buses cancelled, chance of more freezing rain
Inclement weather has cancelled hundreds of school bus routes across the London-Middlesex region and Huron-Perth. Freezing drizzle is still forecast for the area Tuesday morning as well as some fog patches.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Watch cars slide as overnight freeze turns local roads into ice rinks
The latest storm to pass through southwestern Ontario brought a nasty mix of snow and freezing rain on Monday night. The wintery weather left treacherous driving conditions in its wake.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
Northern Ontario
-
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
Winter weather travel advisory for parts of the northeast
Several communities are under a winter weather travel advisory Tuesday morning due to snow, Environment Canada says.
Calgary
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail closes southbound lanes near McKnight Boulevard
Drivers were asked to avoid a section of Stoney Trail in the northeast following a crash involving a dozen vehicles.
-
Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
-
Wildlife protection prompts overnight closures of Banff's Bow Valley Parkway
An effort to protect sensitive wildlife will see overnight closures of a section of the Bow Valley Parkway from March 1 through June 25.
Kitchener
-
'You're stuck': People with accessibility challenges question snow removal practices
People with accessibility challenges say snow storms can often leave them feeling trapped as the build-up on sidewalks and roadways can take time to clear.
-
Delivery van stolen in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect who’s alleged to have knocked a delivery driver to the ground before stealing their van.
-
Guelph sustainable packaging companies get boost from federal government
Three southwestern Ontario sustainable food packaging companies are getting a boost from the federal government.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver as drivers face messy morning commute
Drivers in Metro Vancouver are facing a challenging morning commute during the region’s latest snowstorm, which has prompted several weather warnings on B.C.'s South Coast.
-
Snowstorm cancels flights, ferry sailings on B.C.'s South Coast
A number of scheduled flights and ferry sailings on B.C.'s South Coast have been cancelled as the region grapples with another late-February snowstorm.
-
B.C. finance minister to table her first budget, suggests deficits on way
British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the provincial budget she'll release today won't be “quite as rosy” with deficits looming in the future.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Oilers trade Puljujärvi to Hurricanes, open $3M in cap space
The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Jesse Puljujärvi to the Carolina Hurricanes. In exchange, the Oilers will receive forward Patrik Puistola.
-
Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
-
Alberta splits wildlife management into hunting, fishing and everything else
Alberta's United Conservative Party government has moved on a proposal to split wildlife management responsibilities in the province, creating a new department of hunting and fishing in the Forestry, Parks and Tourism Ministry.
Windsor
-
Active investigation downtown Windsor
Windsor police are conducting an investigation downtown, the public is asked to avoid the area.
-
Scammer pretending to be victim's granddaughter defrauds senior of $6,000
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly defrauded a senior out of $6,000 while pretending to be their granddaughter.
-
Chatham man facing charges after allegedly making threats with firearm
A senior is facing multiple gun-related charges after allegedly threatening someone with a firearm.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk second-degree murder sentencing submissions expected Tuesday
Sentencing submissions are expected for Dillon Whitehawk on Tuesday after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the January 2020 death of 29-year-old Keesha Bitternose.
-
More than 7 in 10 Sask. and Man. residents being targeted by scammers, survey finds
A recent survey found that 71 per cent of residents in Saskatchewan and Manitoba may be targeted by scammers, however, about 43 per cent admitted to not taking any measures to educate themselves on fraud prevention or protection in the past year.
-
WestJet passengers bussed to Regina after flight cancellation
What was supposed to be a quick one-hour flight from Calgary to Regina turned into an eight-hour bus ride Sunday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teen given $125 ticket for skating on pond
An Ottawa teenager got an unpleasant surprise while skating on a local pond on Sunday: a $125 ticket.
-
Ottawa airport travellers can now clear U.S. customs faster using an app
People flying to the U.S. from Ottawa International Airport can now avoid customs lines using a smartphone app.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Snowfall begins in Ottawa with 15 cm expected
Ottawa residents are waking up to falling snow on Tuesday morning, part of a significant snowfall expected to continue throughout the day.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Friendship Inn cooks up community from scratch
The Friendship Inn has been a staple in Saskatoon since 1969, but how things actually work behind the scenes may come as a surprise.
-
Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of first-degree murder
Emotions ran high in the King’s Bench courtroom on Monday as the brother of Ally Moosehunter described finding his sister’s dead body.
-
Saskatoon pilot project will allow residents to plant gardens in city medians
Saskatoon residents with a lack of garden space have the option to plant in nearby centre medians, as the city launches a new pilot project this summer.