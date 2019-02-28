

CTV Montreal





Work on the Turcot Interchange will require closing part of the Ville Marie Tunnel.

Highway 15 South from Decarie Expressway to the Lachine Canal: closed from 11 p.m. Friday March 1 until 5 a.m. Monday March 4.

Highway 15 North will be restricted to one lane between the Lachine Canal and the Decarie Expressway from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Highway 20 East is closed at the exit to Highway 15 South from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers from Highway 15 South heading downtown will be forced to exit at Atwater Ave. from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The first entrance to the eastbound Ville Marie expressway will be Notre Dame/De La Cathedrale.

Route 136 /Highway 20 West will be closed at Exit 5 (Champlain Bridge/Robert Bourassa Blvd.) from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The Rose de Lima entrance to Highway 20 West will be closed from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The closures will also affect St. Jacques St. underneath the highway.

St. Jacques will be closed between Decarie Blvd. and Glen St. from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.