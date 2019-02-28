Featured Video
Montreal construction for weekend of March 1
Work on the Turcot will require the closures of large sections of Highway 20 and Highway 15 the weekend of March 1, 2019
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:37AM EST
Work on the Turcot Interchange will require closing part of the Ville Marie Tunnel.
Highway 15 South from Decarie Expressway to the Lachine Canal: closed from 11 p.m. Friday March 1 until 5 a.m. Monday March 4.
Highway 15 North will be restricted to one lane between the Lachine Canal and the Decarie Expressway from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Highway 20 East is closed at the exit to Highway 15 South from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Drivers from Highway 15 South heading downtown will be forced to exit at Atwater Ave. from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The first entrance to the eastbound Ville Marie expressway will be Notre Dame/De La Cathedrale.
Route 136 /Highway 20 West will be closed at Exit 5 (Champlain Bridge/Robert Bourassa Blvd.) from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
The Rose de Lima entrance to Highway 20 West will be closed from midnight Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
The closures will also affect St. Jacques St. underneath the highway.
St. Jacques will be closed between Decarie Blvd. and Glen St. from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
