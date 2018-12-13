

CTV Montreal





Here is the list of major construction taking place in the Montreal area for the weekend of Dec. 14, 2018.

St. Pierre Interchange

The following closures are in effect from midnight Friday Dec. 14 until 5 a.m. Monday Dec. 17.

Highway 20 eastbound is closed between Exit 60/Highway 13 and the Turcot Interchange

Highway 20 eastbound is closed between Exit 60/Highway 13 and the Turcot Interchange The ramp from the Mercier Bridge to Highway 20 East

The entrance to Highway 20 East from Angrigno n Blvd.

Mercier Bridge

A detour will allow access to the Mercier Bridge from Highway 20 East.

One lane will be open in each direction this weekend.

Turcot Interchange

The following closures are in effect from midnight Friday Dec. 14 until 5 a.m. Monday Dec. 17.

Highway 20 East to downtown

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South

Highway 15 North through the interchange (drivers take exit 63 for Highway 20 West)

Route 136 West to Highway 20 West

Only one lane will be open one Route 136 East from the Turcot Interchange until after the Rose de Lima Exit

Champlain Bridge/Nuns' Island/Bonaventure

Highway 15 North will be closed from Exit 58 - just after the Champlain Bridge - until the De La Verendrye St. Entrance from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday

Two out of three lanes toward the South Shore will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday.

One lane will be closed on Highway 10 West (toward downtown) on Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Jacques Cartier Bridge

Only one lane toward Montreal will be open from 11 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

St. Charles St. will be closed between La Fayette Blvd. and Terminus Rd. from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m., on Friday and Saturday night, as crews tear down a worksite.