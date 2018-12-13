Featured Video
Montreal construction for weekend of Dec. 14
Turcot closures for the weekend of Dec. 14, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 9:48AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 13, 2018 11:44AM EST
Here is the list of major construction taking place in the Montreal area for the weekend of Dec. 14, 2018.
St. Pierre Interchange
The following closures are in effect from midnight Friday Dec. 14 until 5 a.m. Monday Dec. 17.
- Highway 20 eastbound is closed between Exit 60/Highway 13 and the Turcot Interchange
- The ramp from the Mercier Bridge to Highway 20 East
- The entrance to Highway 20 East from Angrigno n Blvd.
Mercier Bridge
A detour will allow access to the Mercier Bridge from Highway 20 East.
One lane will be open in each direction this weekend.
Turcot Interchange
The following closures are in effect from midnight Friday Dec. 14 until 5 a.m. Monday Dec. 17.
- Highway 20 East to downtown
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South
- Highway 15 North through the interchange (drivers take exit 63 for Highway 20 West)
- Route 136 West to Highway 20 West
Only one lane will be open one Route 136 East from the Turcot Interchange until after the Rose de Lima Exit
Champlain Bridge/Nuns' Island/Bonaventure
Highway 15 North will be closed from Exit 58 - just after the Champlain Bridge - until the De La Verendrye St. Entrance from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
Two out of three lanes toward the South Shore will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday.
One lane will be closed on Highway 10 West (toward downtown) on Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Jacques Cartier Bridge
Only one lane toward Montreal will be open from 11 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.
St. Charles St. will be closed between La Fayette Blvd. and Terminus Rd. from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m., on Friday and Saturday night, as crews tear down a worksite.
