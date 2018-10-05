

CTV Montreal





Road crews will be closing roads for an extra-long time over the long weekend.

As always in Montreal the Turcot Interchange is at the centre of the closures, starting at midnight Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 9.

Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West

Highway 20 East/Route 136 West to Highway 15 North

Highway 20 East/Highway 15 South to downtown

Highway 15 North through Turcot (until Sherbrooke St. Entrance)

On top of the above Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West will be closed each night of the weekend

Champlain Bridge

Just after the bridge, inbound Highway 15 North will be reduced from three lanes to one, between Nuns' Island and Gaetan Laberge Boulevard in Verdun.

Ville St. Pierre Interchange

Exit 63 that leads to route 138 West/St-Pierre/Lasalle and the Mercier Bridge, from Highway 20 westbound is closing from Friday at midnight until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Mercier Bridge

The southbound side will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m., so all traffic will be diverted to the inbound side, where one lane will be open in each direction.

The ramp from 20 west to the Mercier will also be closed..

Progress on St. Jacques Bridge

The final suspension cable on the St. Jacques Bridge was installed on Friday Oct. 5.

Once everything is secured crews will begin on the road deck. The bridge is scheduled to open later this year.