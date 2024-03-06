Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations

Two Chinese community organizations are suing the RCMP for defamation after the national police force alleged they were operating as "police stations" for the Chinese government.

The Chinese Family Services of Greater Montreal and Centre Sino-Québec de la Rive Sud, as well as the two centres' executive director, Xixi Li, are seeking more than $4.9 million in damages, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Superior Court.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, the community centres are "still in the dark" about specific allegations of any wrongdoing nearly a year after the RCMP made the allegations.

The release said the accusations damaged the "dignity and reputation" of Li, who is also a city councillor in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

Xixi Li, the executive director of the Service à la Famille Chinoise du Grand Montréal and the Centre Sino-Québec de la Rive-Sud, speaks at a press conference in Montreal on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (CTV News)

"I hope that this lawsuit will permit an efficient dialogue between my clients and [RCMP] so that their reputation and the damages they suffered can be quickly repaired. My clients hope that the matter can be resolved amicably, but they are also ready to go to trial if needed. They will do what is required to repair their reputation," the groups' lawyer, Maryse Lapointe, said in the release.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

