RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area

Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as "alleged Chinese police stations," the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning.

In en email to CTV News, RCMP spokesperson Charles Poirier said the "alleged centres" are located in Montreal and Brossard, on the South Shore.

According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese fugitives living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.

A 2022 report from the organization, which monitors disappearances in China, alleged the discovery of over 100 Chinese police stations across the globe.

The RCMP would not provide further details on the Montreal-area centres involved in the investigation.

However, Poirier urged any Chinese Canadians who have been victimized by a suspected overseas police station to come forward and call 514-939-8301.

"These activities and any other form of intimidation, harassment or targeting of diaspora communities or individuals in Canada will not be tolerated," he said.

In a press scrum Thursday morning, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was carefully monitoring the situation.

"We're in the process of making sure the RCMP is following up on this and that our intelligence systems are taking this seriously," he said.

"It's an issue that we're very concerned about."

More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press.