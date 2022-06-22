6 Quebec ERs to be partially closed, obstetric and neonatal care scaled back this summer

6 Quebec ERs to be partially closed, obstetric and neonatal care scaled back this summer

A baby at the West Penn Hospital is dressed up in a red cardigan and tie to celebrate World Kindness Day and Cardigan Day in honor of Mister Rogers. (Allegheny Health Network/CNN) A baby at the West Penn Hospital is dressed up in a red cardigan and tie to celebrate World Kindness Day and Cardigan Day in honor of Mister Rogers. (Allegheny Health Network/CNN)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon