MONTREAL -- v> The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Marco Scandella to the St. Louis Blues.

In exchange, the Habs received a second-round draft pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

The Montreal native had only recently joined the team. The Canadiens acquired him from Buffalo on Jan. 2 in return for a fourth-round pick in 2020. He played 20 games for the Habs, scoring one goal and recording two assists.

Scandella, who is 6-foot-3, 212 lbs., has played 569 NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and with the Habs. He has 136 career points over his ten seasons.