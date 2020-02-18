Montreal Canadiens trade defenceman Marco Scandella to St. Louis
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 4:05PM EST
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Marco Scandella to the St. Louis Blues.
In exchange, the Habs received a second-round draft pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.
The Montreal native had only recently joined the team. The Canadiens acquired him from Buffalo on Jan. 2 in return for a fourth-round pick in 2020. He played 20 games for the Habs, scoring one goal and recording two assists.
Scandella, who is 6-foot-3, 212 lbs., has played 569 NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and with the Habs. He has 136 career points over his ten seasons.