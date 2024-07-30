Canadiens sign RFA defencemen Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron to two-year deals

MONTREAL
Montreal

    The Montreal Canadiens took care of some business Tuesday.

    Hours after Arber Xhekaj agreed to a new contract, the club announced it had also signed fellow restricted free agent defenceman Justin Barron.

    Both players get two-year deals -- US$2.6 million over the life of the pact for Xhekaj, while Barron will earn $2.3 million.

    The bruising Xhekaj played 44 games with Montreal last season, recording three goals and 10 points. The six-foot-four, 240-pound Hamilton native led the team with 81 penalty minutes and topped all Canadiens defencemen with 125 hits.

    Xhekaj has eight goals, 23 points and 182 penalty minutes in 95 career NHL games. The 23-year-old also skated in 17 contests with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket in 2023-24, putting up three goals and 11 points.

    Barron played 48 games with the Canadiens last season, registering seven goals and 13 points. The right-shot defender added 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 32 AHL appearances.

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 30, 2024.

