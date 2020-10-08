MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have awarded defenceman Noah Juulsen a one-year, two-way contract, General Manager Marc Bergevin announced Thursday.

Juulsen who had received a qualifying offer from the team last week, will earn $700,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the AHL.

The past two years have been tough for Juulsen.

Just when he appeared destined to take his place with the team after his NHL debut in February 2018, he took two hits in the same area of his face, near the left eye, during agame against the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.

He was left with severe migraines and vision problems. His health finally began to improve during the season, suggesting there might finally be better days ahead.

In the AHL, The 23-year-old Juulsen played 13 games in the 2019-2020 season with the Laval Rocket. The 6'2", 198-pound right-handed defenceman had three assists under head coach Joel Bouchard, in addition to having +6 rating and serving just four penalty minutes.

In his 44 NHL games with the Canadiens, since the start of his career, the Surrey, BC native has scored two goals and had six assists, with a -6 rating. Juulsen has had 10 penalty minutes in the NHL since 2017-18.

He was selected in the first round, 26th overall, by the Habs in the 2015 NHL Draft.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020.