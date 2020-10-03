MONTREAL -- Forwards Max Domi and Charles Hudon, as well as defencemen Noah Juulsen, Victor Mete and Xavier Ouellet, have all received qualifying offers from the Montreal Canadiens, general manager Marc Bergevin announced in a statement on Saturday.

In 71 games with the Habs in 2019-2020, Domi scored 17 goals and amassed 44 points, in addition to serving 35 penalty minutes.

For his part, Hudon has collected one goal and one assist in 15 games this season. The forward also played 46 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL.

Mete posted a personal high with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 51 games with the Habs last season. He was also in uniform for all 10 playoff games for the bleu-blanc-rouge, amassing two assists.

Ouellet had two assists in 12 games with the Canadiens this season, in addition to serving four penalty minutes. The French-born defender laced up for all 10 of the team's playoff games and got an assist, served 14 penalty minutes and posted a plus-2 rating.

As for Juulsen, he notched three assists and posted a plus-6 rating in 13 games with the Rocket this season.

Meanwhile, forwards Aaron Luchuk, Andrew Sturtz and Antoine Waked did not receive a qualifying offer.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2020.