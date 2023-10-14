Montreal Canadiens host Connor Bedard at the Blackhawks in home opener

Habs fans get their first view of the team on home ice tonight at the Bell Centre when the Canadiens take on the Chicago Blackhawks and a baby-faced 18-year-old from North Vancouver with more eyes on him than a toddler climbing in a playground at a family outing.

It is the first time the phenom heads north of the border after scoring his first goal in Boston on Wednesday and his first assist in Pittsburgh the day before.

FAST FACTS

Game start: 7 p.m.

Starting goalies: Samuel Montembeault (Mon) , Arvid Soderblom (Chi)

Points leaders: Alex Newhook - 2 (Mon), Corey Perry - 2 (Chi)

Wait. Is that right? (checks notes). Yep. Perry and Newhook!

Habs projected starting lineups:

Caufield - Suzuki - Anderson (offence) Matheson - Savard (defence) Newhook - Dach - Slafkovsky (O) Guhle - Kovacevic (D) Pearson - Monahan - Gallagher (O) Xhekaj - Harris (D) Harvey-Pinard - Evans - Ylonen

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Below is a sampling of what some Montreal Canadiens fans will be watching for in tonight's home opener.

SPOILER: Bedard features in a number of responses.

"How Bedard plays in his first game in Montreal and to watch Montembault between the pipes who I believe should be our #1 netminder."

Ryan

"Looking for the offence we saw on Wednesday, depth on defence, and, of course, a Bedard vs. Caufield battle!"

Liz

"I think they can compete, but the young D and goaltending will be the factor this year."

Martin (bet $20 in Vegas on the Habs to win the Stanley Cup)

"Slav, Newhook, and outside of our couple baby stars, let those kids prove why they’re in the NHL. They need to show me something this year."

Chance

"Hoping our centres Dach, Suzuki and Newhook pick up from the last game - sounds like they should make a nice 1-2-3 punch."

Eric

"A shutout from Monty."

George

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) makes a save after losing his stick during first period NHL preseason hockey action against New Jersey Devils in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

