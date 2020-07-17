MONTREAL -- Forward Paul Byron was absent from Montreal Canadiens training on Friday, while forwards Phillip Danault and Ryan Poehling, defenders Cale Fleury and Victor Mete, as well as goalkeeper Cayden Primeau skated ahead of the regular group session.

Under NHL rules, teams cannot make announcements regarding injuries or illnesses affecting players during phases 3 and 4 of its restart.

Defenders Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak were also absent on Friday morning. Kulak has still not been seen on the ice since the players returned to Montreal. Ouellet trained three times last week, but has been absent since last Friday.



