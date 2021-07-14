MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with assistant coach Luke Richardson.

General manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement Wednesday morning. Richardson will begin his fourth season with the Canadiens as an assistant coach for the 2021-2022 season.

The news comes one day after Dominique Ducharme confirmed his own three-year contract extension, dropping the 'interim' title and officially becoming head coach of the Habs organization.

When asked during a news conference Tuesday if his assistants would return, Ducharme would not outright confirm, but said it was "only a matter of time."

Richardson, 52, stepped into the spotlight during the Canadiens playoff run this season when Ducharme tested positive for COVID-19.

Richardson assumed coaching duties for Game 3 of the Semifinals, leading the team to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights to advance to the NHL Stanley Cup finals.

He brings with him over 25 years of NHL experience, including four seasons as an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders.

Richardson also coached 304 games as head coach of the Ottawa Senators' American Hockey League feeder club, compiling a 153-120-31 record from 2012 to 2016.

Contracts for the other coaches in the Habs recent playoff run, Alexandre Burrows and Sean Burke, have not yet been announced.

- With files from The Canadian Press