The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that Alex Galchenyuk will be traded to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Max Domi.

The announcement was made on the team's Twitter page on Friday evening.

Galchenyuk was drafted by the Canadiens in 2012. In 418 games with the team, the 24-year-old accumulated 108 goals and 147 assists.

Last summer, Galchenyuk signed a $14.7 million, three-year contract with the Habs with an annual salary cap hit of $4.9 million.

Domi, 23 - son of "tough guy" Tie Domi - was drafted to the NHL during the 2015-2016 season.

GM Chayka: “Alex is a skilled, productive forward who has scored 30 goals in this league. We’re excited to add another elite young player to our core group moving forward.” — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 16, 2018

GM Chayka: “Max is a talented player and a good person. Montreal will provide him with a fresh start. We wish him all the best in the future.” — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 16, 2018

He has played 222 games with the league, scoring 36 goals and 56 points in 86 games.

Domi signed a two-year contract extension on Saturday worth $3.15 million per season.

Armed with a new two-year contract and prepared for a change of scenery, forward Max Domi said Saturday that he can't wait to get started with the Montreal Canadiens.

"I think everything happens for a reason," Domi said on a conference call. "Hopefully both of us can succeed in our new homes."

Domi said he was aware of recent trade rumours that he could be on his way out of the desert, but was still a little surprised to be dealt.

"I'm really excited to start the new chapter," he said from New York. "Of course I was a little bit shocked. But it's a lot of emotion, some sadness, and mostly excitement and goodness. So I can't wait to get started. I'm absolutely pumped."

(With files from The Canadian Press)