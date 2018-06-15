Montreal Canadiens agree to terms on two-year contract with forward Max Domi
In this March 28, 2018, file photo, Arizona Coyotes' Max Domi (16) plays against the Vegas Golden Knights during an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas. The Coyotes have traded Domi to the Montreal Canadiens for Alex Galchenyuk in an exchange of young, talented players. The 23-year-old Domi had been one of the cornerstones of Arizona‚Äôs rebuilding project since the Coyotes selected him with the 12th overall pick in 2013. The son of former NHL tough guy Tie Domi, Max scored 18 goals and had 34 assists as a rookie in 2015-16, but his production has dipped the past two seasons. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 9:49PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 16, 2018 5:00PM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that Alex Galchenyuk will be traded to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Max Domi.
The announcement was made on the team's Twitter page on Friday evening.
DÉTAILS -> https://t.co/TEHNDSinlI #GoHabsGo https://t.co/FoQm0RlnJZ— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 16, 2018
Galchenyuk was drafted by the Canadiens in 2012. In 418 games with the team, the 24-year-old accumulated 108 goals and 147 assists.
Last summer, Galchenyuk signed a $14.7 million, three-year contract with the Habs with an annual salary cap hit of $4.9 million.
Domi, 23 - son of "tough guy" Tie Domi - was drafted to the NHL during the 2015-2016 season.
GM Chayka: “Alex is a skilled, productive forward who has scored 30 goals in this league. We’re excited to add another elite young player to our core group moving forward.”— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 16, 2018
GM Chayka: “Max is a talented player and a good person. Montreal will provide him with a fresh start. We wish him all the best in the future.”— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 16, 2018
He has played 222 games with the league, scoring 36 goals and 56 points in 86 games.
Domi signed a two-year contract extension on Saturday worth $3.15 million per season.
Armed with a new two-year contract and prepared for a change of scenery, forward Max Domi said Saturday that he can't wait to get started with the Montreal Canadiens.
"I think everything happens for a reason," Domi said on a conference call. "Hopefully both of us can succeed in our new homes."
Domi said he was aware of recent trade rumours that he could be on his way out of the desert, but was still a little surprised to be dealt.
"I'm really excited to start the new chapter," he said from New York. "Of course I was a little bit shocked. But it's a lot of emotion, some sadness, and mostly excitement and goodness. So I can't wait to get started. I'm absolutely pumped."
(With files from The Canadian Press)
