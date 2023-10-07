Montreal

    Montreal business shot at for second time

    Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    Shots were fired at a business in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough of Montreal on Friday night.

    Three people were inside at the time of the shooting, which occurred at around 2:35 a.m., but none were injured, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

    When police arrived on the scene, the suspects had already fled, said SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

    Officers found projectile impacts on the business.

    According to Gauthier, this was the second criminal incident at this business, located on rue Antonio-Barbeau, near rue Charles-de-LaTour.

    No arrests have been made, but police are continuing their investigation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 7, 2023.

