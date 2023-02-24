Montreal Bike Show to draw thousands of cycling enthusiasts this weekend
Montreal is well-known as a bike-friendly city, so it's no surprise 20,000 people are expected this weekend at the Montreal Bike Show.
It's the largest consumer show in Canada dedicated to bicycles and cycling tourism.
With kilometres of bike paths and trails being added every year, events like this are a great way to find out what will make that daily commute fun and exciting.
The show's promoter, Jan Dube, said the show is for cyclists of all levels.
Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Sasha Teman.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: What to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
She's the only woman living on an island of convicted criminals
Surrounded by pine trees, Hotel Milena features frescoed ceilings, and holds 11 rooms with wooden furniture and a stunning sea view, as well as a large patio, where inmates serve evening drinks to guests, a restaurant and a bar.
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Alabama governor says state will resume executions after failures prompt review
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday that the state is ready to resume executions and 'obtain justice' for victims' families after lethal injections were paused for three months for an internal review of the state's death penalty procedures.
St. Louis Zoo bear named 'Ben' has second brief escape from enclosure
St. Louis Zoo officials say they are working to find a way to keep an Andean bear named Ben inside his enclosure after he escaped Thursday for the second time this month.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
Police issue arrest warrants for suspects in violent Milton, Ont. carjacking caught on video
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent carjacking that took place in a Milton, Ont. grocery parking lot earlier this week.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto again for 8 months
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
Atlantic
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
London
-
Councillors grill city staff about accountability of Winter Response to Homelessness
An hour-long question period failed to provide a trio of councillors many of the answers they were seeking.
-
What would make Hamilton Road safter?
With several accidents and fatal collisions on Hamilton Road, there’s no question that residents are growing concerned about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.
-
Court hears accused was distraught following crash
OPP Const. Derek Rumble described the commotion surrounding the crash site as he testified at the impaired driving trial of Cindy Peters of Southwold.
Northern Ontario
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Sudbury man arrested in connection with area thefts, assault
After asking for the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old suspect in three thefts and a recent assault Friday, police have located and arrested the man.
Calgary
-
A somber anniversary: 1 year after Russian invasion, Calgarians gather to show solidarity with Ukraine
Nearly 1,000 people gathered at municipal plaza early Friday evening to show their support for those still facing deadly attacks and devastating conditions in Ukraine.
-
'Senseless and tragic': Prison terms for men found guilty in death of Calgary chef
A Calgary judge has handed two men prison sentences for their roles in the killing of a well known chef.
-
'A really dangerous recipe': Risk of avalanches in mountain parks amid new snow
Experts are warning outdoor enthusiasts they could be heading into dangerous conditions if they travel to Alberta's Rocky Mountains this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. woman who reported car stolen shocked to find out it was towed without notice
A Cambridge, Ont. woman whose car disappeared around the time she was hospitalized for a medical emergency is glad she’s been able to get the vehicle back, but concerned it took a tow company contacting her two weeks later for her to find out what happened to it.
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Police hockey tournament returns to Waterloo Region following pandemic pause
The 60th anniversary of the International Police Hockey Tournament has made its long-awaited return to the ice in Waterloo Region, following a pandemic absence that’s kept officers in uniform instead of lacing up the skates.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighters responding to reported explosion in downtown Vancouver
Firefighters responded to an incident in downtown Vancouver Friday evening, amid social media reports of an explosion.
-
DoorDash halting deliveries in Metro Vancouver due to snowstorm
If you were hoping to ride out this weekend's snowstorm by staying in and ordering food for delivery, you may not be able to do so.
-
1 person airlifted to hospital in serious condition after single-vehicle collision on Abbotsford highway
One person has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, which required police to close a section of Highway 1 to allow an air ambulance to land.
Edmonton
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
-
Woman threatened with sexual violence during Facebook Marketplace sale: EPS
A 46-year-old man has been charged after threats of sexual violence against women, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
$1,000 fine for loud vehicles approved by Edmonton council
Drivers with loud vehicles could be fined $1,000 after Edmonton city council approved the higher punishment on Friday. Councillors voted 12-0 to increase the fine from a maximum of $250 to $1,000. Repeat offenders will be fined $2,000.
Windsor
-
Boyfriend of 20-year-old shooting victim testifies pair was strangled by accused shortly before fatal shooting
The boyfriend of a 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a south Windsor neighbourhood three years ago took to the stand again Friday, providing jurors with disturbing testimony of Madisen Gingras' final hours alive.
-
Storm cleanup continues in Windsor-Essex
The City of Windsor has received about 650 calls, about 250 of them emergencies with clean-up possibly taking upwards of 10 days.
-
'We just don’t have anymore room': Windsor calling for more support to help asylum seekers
A report heading to Windsor’s Community Services Committee next week is calling on city council to tell the federal government that Windsor cannot support anymore asylum seekers.
Regina
-
2 people found dead following fire in Moose Jaw, investigation ongoing
Two people are dead following a fire in Moose Jaw on Thursday.
-
'Sense of belonging:' Reintigration program has participants create woodworking projects
The Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RTSIS) hire project provides transitional employment, skill development, and training opportunities to those seeking positive lifestyle changes while engaged in reintegration and gang prevention phases.
-
Regina reverses $424 charge for clearing sidewalk for man living with disabilities
The City of Regina has reversed a hefty charge a man received after he was unable to properly remove snow off his sidewalk.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
'Ottawa is very cozy for me': Ukrainians grateful for new life after fleeing Russian invasion
Inna Savska and Katya Kolomiiets arrived in Canada a year ago. They came to Ottawa to stay with Anna Plugatyr and her family, the only relatives they have in Canada.
-
Overbrook building damaged by fire deemed unsafe for tenants to return, landlord says
The four-storey apartment building in Overbrook badly damaged in a fire this week has been declared unsafe, and tenants will not be able to access the building, the landlord says.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to accounting firm
Financial control of an embattled Saskatoon non-profit will be temporarily handed over to an accounting firm.
-
Saskatoon Ukrainians mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Last spring Iryna, and Davyd and Anfisa Titorenko fled to Canada after their home in Zhytomyr was attacked by the Russian military.
-
Saskatoon coach found not guilty of sexual assault
A Saskatoon softball coach was found not guilty of sexual assault stemming from accusations dating back to 2015.