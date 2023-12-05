Montreal-based Amp Me app to pay fine over false reviews

The Competition Bureau says Montreal-based Amp Me has agreed to pay a fine to settle the regulator's concerns about false or misleading representations regarding the free nature of its mobile application and purchasing 'positive reviews.'

Amp Me offers an app in Canada and the U.S. that synchronizes multiple devices to amplify the sound of music.

According to the Competition Bureau, an investigation revealed that Amp Me purchased positive reviews from third parties between 2019 and 2022 to promote its app. The bureau concluded that these reviews created a false or misleading overall impression.

The bureau also stated that certain claims made outside Quebec gave the impression that the app was available free when it was in fact a limited free trial.

Under the agreement, the regulator imposed a penalty of $1.5 million, but due to Amp Me's limited ability to pay, the company will pay a partial penalty of $310,000. If Amp Me's financial statements are found to be inaccurate or incomplete, the Bureau has reserved the right to lift the suspension.

Amp Me will also have to pay an additional $40,000 to cover investigation costs.



