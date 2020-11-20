MONTREAL -- For the second time in 24 hours, a a warehouse cafe in northwest Montreal has been the target of an arson attack, this time in the middle of the night on Friday.

Cafe Breselien Canadien is located on Lebeau Blvd., near Benjamin-Hudon St. in the Saint-Laurent borough, near the intersection of highways 15 and 40.

Just like Thursday, the fire broke out around 3 a.m.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that officers were alerted to the fire by an alarm call.

Firefighters from the Montreal Fire Department (SSIM) found traces of an accelerator on the scene after finding that a window had been broken.

Thursday's crime scene was similar.

The two fires did not cause any injuries, and the damage to the establishment was minor.

Police are not yet reporting an arrest.

A security perimeter was erected so that investigators from the SPVM arson squad could examine the premises.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.