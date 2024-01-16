Montreal announces $1.8B plan to revitalize downtown core
The City of Montreal is promising a cleaner, more accessible downtown core with a new 10-year plan to bring life back to the area.
The $1.8-billion project was presented by Mayor Valerie Plante Tuesday, with a goal to keep downtown culturally vibrant and economically attractive.
The city said the downtown core is rebounding relatively well post-pandemic, but there are challenges that are not unique to Montreal.
The issues afflicting the area are happening internationally, Plante said, including lower occupancy rates in office buildings, a struggling retail sector, and social issues.
"Downtown is the economic and cultural heart of Quebec," said Plante in a news release.
The city's challenge amid these issues, she said, is "to rethink the long-term development of the downtown area and implement structuring initiatives to strengthen its attractiveness and resilience."
The city wants to create new living spaces and green spaces, improve mobility and cleanliness and focus on highlighting the unique character of different neighbourhoods within the core, like the Latin Quarter, the Village and Chinatown.
The City of Montreal wants to emphasize the unique character of downtown neighbourhoods (image: City of Montreal)
THREE PRIORITIES
The city outlined its three top priorities as follows:
Enhancing neighbourhood identity:
- Reinforcing the personality of neighbourhoods with distinctive new street furniture, heritage enhancements and public art circuits
- Celebrating downtown's northern character by creating a unique winter experience in the heart of the city
- Designating the Latin Quarter as a "Quartier de la francophonie," creating a 24-hour sector and carrying out major development projects, including Îlot Voyageur and Parc Émilie-Gamelin
Creating new, vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhoods
- Creating two new residential neighbourhoods in Les Faubourgs and Bridge-Bonaventure, with the potential to create over 15,000 housing units
- Consolidating downtown's position in the technology, health care and cultural and creative industries
- Prioritizing investment in existing buildings to reverse rising vacancy rates, particularly at the former Royal Victoria Hospital and the Îlot Voyageur
Improving mobility, cleanliness and creating green routes
- Accelerating the development of phase 3 of the Quartier international
- Creating better links between neighbourhoods and setting up a pedestrian-priority zone in Old Montreal
- Improving cleanliness of public spaces, building maintenance and management of works.
The City of Montreal is planning to revitalize the downtown core (photo: Mathieu Sparks / City of Montreal)
With files from CTV News Montreal's Maya Johnson and Angela Mackenzie
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Woman found dead at Calgary Catholic elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
What is squirrelpox and should Canadians be concerned?
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot grows to $70 million
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
This frozen corn product has been recalled in Canada for possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Sum 41 to close world tour with 'final' concert in Toronto
Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
Tiny shelter communities are popping up across Canada. Here's what they offer
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Important tax changes Canadians should know about in 2024
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
-
Ontario's Matty Matheson steals the show with Emmys acceptance speech and co-star kiss
Matty Matheson’s big personality was only outdone by an on-stage kiss he shared with a co-star at the 75th Emmy Awards Monday night after 'The Bear' won for best comedy series.
-
Multiple collisions reported as GTA cleans up following early-morning snowfall
Police are urging motorists to drive extra carefully following an early-morning snowfall that caused slushy and slippery road conditions leading to “multiple collisions” throughout the GTA.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather worsens into Tuesday evening; improves by Wednesday morning
A mix of snow and rain, along with a risk of freezing rain for some areas, continues to come into the Maritimes Tuesday evening and night.
-
What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
-
Bail decision reserved for one of two teens charged in P.E.I. murder
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
London
-
Extreme cold warning in effect for London and surrounding areas
Bitterly cold Arctic air is gripping the region and lake-effect snow will continue across parts of midwestern Ontario on Monday.
-
'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpot
A husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
-
Highway 401 eastbound closed near Chatham after crash
Provincial police have closed a section of Highway 401 near Chatham after a transport truck rollover.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake council to pick city's new mayor
There was very little debate around the council table in Elliot Lake Monday night as council decided it will be nominating one of its own to fill the empty mayor’s chair. The decision comes amid word the former mayor, Chris Patrie, having his legal appeal dismissed.
-
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
-
Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland
The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead at Calgary Catholic elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
-
2 charged after Alta. seniors targeted in grandparent scam
Two people are facing charges after multiple Alberta seniors were targeted as part of a grandparent scam.
-
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Kitchener
-
Fire destroys tent at downtown Guelph encampment
Guelph police say no one was hurt after a fire at an encampment in downtown Guelph.
-
Region debates plan for hybrid shelter
The Region of Waterloo is staying the course with the plan for its hybrid shelter on Erbs Road, despite a request to create a separate plan identifying new locations to move it to.
-
Southwestern Ontario under extreme cold warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County, ahead of what’s forecast to be an exceptionally cold night.
Vancouver
-
Calgary minor charged with attempted murder in Surrey, B.C.
Several months after a brazen daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C., a second Calgary resident has been charged with attempted murder.
-
Up to 20 cm of snow in forecast for B.C.'s South Coast
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Stolen taxi involved in 2 Vancouver hit-and-runs: police
A stolen taxi in Vancouver was involved in two hit-and-runs in Vancouver before being boxed in by police Tuesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
-
Notley legacy as Alberta premier includes pipeline, higher minimum wage, deficits
One of Rachel Notley's prized possessions from her time as Alberta premier sits on her bedroom dresser: a framed picture of hell freezing over.
-
Judge dismisses lawsuit against city over clearing of homeless encampments
A lawsuit filed against the city by the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights is over after a judge ruled the group doesn't have standing to represent homeless people in the city.
Windsor
-
'Bittersweet moment': widow wins $100,000 a few months after husband’s death
An 81-year-old Chatham woman says winning $100,000 a few months after her husband’s death is a “bittersweet moment.”
-
Transit Windsor strike action on pause: union
Union leaders representing Transit Windsor workers are threatening to file a complaint with the federal labour relations board after an offer presented to them did not include 10 federal sick days.
-
Windsor police officer under investigation for allegation of sexual assault
A Windsor police officer is under investigation for allegation of sexual assault.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Teachers hit the picket line as Saskatchewan deep freeze continues
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tim Reid removed as president and CEO of REAL
Tim Reid, the President and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) has been removed following a unanimous vote from the organization's board.
-
Connor Bedard rookie cards already going for big bucks
After lighting up the Western Hockey League for the last three years, the long-awaited release of Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks rookie card is fast approaching.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa cop found guilty of assault gets suspended sentence
Ottawa Police Const. Goran Beric walked out of court Tuesday after a judge handed him a suspended sentence with 30 months probation.
-
Ottawa police stopping average of 2 impaired drivers per day
Ottawa police say although the holidays are behind us and festive RIDE checks are over, officers are still stopping impaired drivers.
-
'It's the end of an era': Five Lanark OPP officers retire after 30 years of service
Ontario Provincial Police are bidding farewell to five female officers after serving for 30 years at the Lanark OPP Detachment.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Teachers hit the picket line as Saskatchewan deep freeze continues
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
'Panic in his voice': Inquest hears urgent 911 call made after first attacks on James Smith Cree Nation
RCMP are expected to explain how a mass stabbing unfolded on a First Nation during the second day of a coroner's inquest in Saskatchewan.
-
Connor Bedard rookie cards already going for big bucks
After lighting up the Western Hockey League for the last three years, the long-awaited release of Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks rookie card is fast approaching.