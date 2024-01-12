Montreal accepting proposals for Ilot Voyageur Sud social housing project

The City of Montreal is launching a public call for proposals to develop a social and affordable housing project at the former Îlot Voyageur Sud bus site.

Officials say they have outlined a series of criteria for the construction project, which they hope will also include a commercial sector and community activities in the Latin Quarter and the Village.

"The Îlot Voyageur redevelopment project will contribute directly to combating the housing crisis while revitalizing a key downtown area," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. "This project demonstrates the importance of continuing our ambitious strategy of land and building acquisitions to ensure that social and affordable housing projects continue to spring up all over the metropolis."

The potential project could cover an area of nearly 650,000 net square feet and accommodate more than 700 units.

The hope is that much of that space will be dedicated to social and affordable housing.

"The housing crisis is affecting all of Quebec, and Montreal is no exception. We know that affordable housing is becoming increasingly difficult to find in all neighbourhoods, but particularly downtown," said Benoit Dorais, vice president of the executive committee and member responsible for housing, real estate strategy and legal affairs.

City officials say they will favour proposals that offer the most affordable units.

"The Îlot Voyageur Sud is at the heart of a mobility, cultural and educational hub that is unique in Montreal," said Robert Beaudry, executive committee member responsible for urban planning and city councillor for the Saint-Jacques district. "By offering social and affordable housing to Montrealers, we're not only combating the housing crisis, we're also ensuring a prosperous future for the Latin Quarter and the Village."

The City of Montreal says it plans to select a bidder by the fall of 2024 so work can begin by summer 2025.