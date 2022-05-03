Montreal Alouettes acquire first pick in CFL draft from Elks

Danny Maciocia has been busy in the lead-up to Tuesday night's Canadian Football League draft.

The Montreal Alouettes' GM made a deal with the Edmonton Elks for the top pick in the Canadian football draft.

In return, the Alberta team received offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell -- who hails from Red Deer, Alberta but is currently playing for the Indianapolis Colts -- and the fourth overall pick in the draft.

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS! Following two transactions made in the last few hours, we will have the FIRST PICK in tonight's draft, as well as the 9th (two first-round picks!) Full explanation 👉https://t.co/F2jvRt7rwG pic.twitter.com/iJFlwAQvaQ — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) May 3, 2022

Earlier Tuesday, the Alouettes acquired the ninth and 18th picks from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Alouettes had two first-round picks at that time: the fourth and ninth.

In return, the Als traded tackle Cameron Lawson and their 13th pick to the Manitobans.

Lawson, a six-foot-three, 285-pound Ontario native, played four games for Montreal last season. He came up through the ranks with Queen's University, recording 74 tackles (19.5 for loss) and 11 quarterback sacks. He was also named to the 2019 U Sports All-Star team, and the top lineman in the Ontario college circuit.

WORLD DRAFT

Earlier on Tuesday, the CFL World Draft took place.

In the first round, the Alouettes selected defensive end Kingsley Jonathan from Nigeria.

In the second round, with the 18th selection, they chose Thomas Odukoya from the Netherlands, another defensive winger. Finally, in the 19th round, they selected Australian kicker Kirk Christodoulou.

In total, 27 prospects from 12 countries were drafted. This was the third edition of the CFL World Draft.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 3, 2022.