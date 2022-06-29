Montreal airport to 'likely' cancel flights, destinations amid summertime staffing shortage

Canadians flying out of the Montreal airport might be in for a bit of a shock this summer as the head of the Trudeau airport says airlines will "likely" be asked to cancel some flights — or even destinations altogether.

"We're getting very close to that. We're having discussions and it's likely the frequencies — the number of flights we'll have on a given destination — or destinations themselves," said Philippe Rainville, president and CEO of the Montreal-Trudeau Airport, on Wednesday.

Rainville said this kind of reduction in service has not happened in recent memory. The reason: a staffing shortage at the airport is causing all kinds of travel issues since there aren't enough workers to load and unload planes.

"It's very sensitive, obviously. We have people that have booked vacations so the airlines will have to be extremely careful in how they manage that," he said in an interview.

At least one Canadian airline is already heeding the call from the head of the Montreal Airport. Air Canada said in a statement that it will start slashing flight schedules throughout July and August, even though the airline said it tried to anticipate the surge in air traffic by "careful planning" and "the largest and fastest scale of hiring in our history."

In a statement from Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau on Wednesday, he said the national flag carrier is struggling to keep up with the "unprecedented and unforeseen strains on all aspects of the global aviation system."

"This was not an easy decision, as it will result in additional flight cancellations that will have a negative impact on some customers," the statement read.

"But doing this in advance allows affected customers to take time to make other arrangements in an orderly manner, rather than have their travel disrupted shortly before or during their journey, with few alternatives available. It will also enable us to more reliably serve all customers."

Jacques Bernier looks for his bicycle among a pile of unclaimed baggage at Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

For those hoping to enjoy travelling again after two years of a pandemic, it couldn't have come at a worse time. Airports across the country, including Montreal, are facing long lineups, lost luggage, and little patience from travellers.

Recent data shows 51 per cent of all flights in and out of Canada's major airports were cancelled or delayed between June 22 and 27. The data from DataWazo, a data strategy agency based in Fredericton, N.B., stated the worst-hit airport was Toronto, with 11 per cent of flights during that same time period being cancelled and 52 per cent of flights being delayed.

'I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT HAPPENED TO THE BAGS'

CTV saw firsthand the frustration some are dealing with in Montreal, the country's fourth-busiest airport.

"I spent almost two hours in the baggage line up downstairs so we could go to a hotel, only to find out the bags hadn't even been put on the plane," said one traveller on Wednesday.

"I have no idea what happened to the bags," said another amid the chaos in the airport.

So to say Montreal Airport has a baggage issue is an understatement pic.twitter.com/QGGOBJwCtr — RM (@rmannehh) June 29, 2022

Rainville said some flights filled with passengers are coming in with no luggage, only for suitcases and baggage to arrive the next day. Then, it all has to be re-dispatched.

While the waits are long at the airport, travellers say information from staff is also in short supply.

"Nobody was saying anything, nobody said, 'Hey, come stand in this line. We're going to get you through.' It was like nobody worked here," said one passenger.

Stranded at Montreal airport. Don’t assume your luggage is booked through to your final destination. It’s not. Bags just offloaded canceled flights are abandoned. ⁦@AirCanada⁩ wow! New low pic.twitter.com/pjH9rzf12C — Lila Boulet (@LilaBoulet) June 28, 2022

The federal government said it has hired more border agents to try to ease the bottleneck in Canadian airports the most affected by shortages.

"We're seeing the surge in demand [for travel] outpacing the ability of airlines and airports to enhance the resources they need to accommodate that surge," said federal transport minister Omar Alghabra.

Air passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs says airlines should have better anticipated the surge after COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted.

"They have sold way more tickets to way more passengers than the system was able to support and handle at this point and this was predictable," he said.

The shortage of workers appears to be across the board. Documents presented to Parliament and reviewed by CTV National News show that the number of employees working at airports for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) has not yet caught up with pre-pandemic levels.

Long lineups at passport offices in Montreal in recent weeks have only caused further headaches heading into the summer travel season.

With files from CTV National News reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver