Molson Coors reports higher sales in its latest quarter amid net loss
Molson Coors Beverage Co. reported a net loss US$590.5 million in its latest quarter, down from a profit of US$80 million in the same period a year ago.
The brewer, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its results amounted to a loss of US$2.73 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of 37 cents a share in the same quarter last year.
The Colorado and Montreal-based company says the loss was due to a non-cash US$845-million partial goodwill impairment charge during the three months ended Dec. 31.
Molson Coors says its underlying net income was US$281.9 million or US$1.30 per diluted share during the quarter, compared with US$176.2 million or 81 cents a share in the same period of 2021.
Net sales were US$2.63 billion in the company's latest quarter, up 0.4 per cent from US$2.62 billion a year ago.
The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 41 cents per share to be paid on March 17 compared with the quarterly payments of 38 cents per share it made in 2022.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 21, 2023
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snow and cold ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
Putin suspends Russia's involvement in key nuclear arms pact with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the U.S., announcing the move Tuesday in a bitter speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine.
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed in January but grocery prices remain high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 5.9 per cent in January, despite grocery prices rising at an even faster pace last month.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land
During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Scientist behind gene-edited babies now wants to work in Hong Kong
A Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world's first genetically edited babies said Tuesday that he hopes to research rare hereditary diseases in Hong Kong.
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
In unlikely wartime role, Zelenskyy inspires Ukraine's fight
From the first days of the war, when few expected Ukraine's army to hold up against a Russian onslaught, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspired Ukrainians to fight. He has given them hope.
Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog
An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in a senior living community on Florida's Atlantic Coast, officials said.
Toronto
-
Toronto man arrested after 12-year-old girl attacked on TTC in suspected hate crime
Toronto police have arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly attacked a young girl while uttering racial slurs on a TTC bus earlier this month.
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed in January but grocery prices remain high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 5.9 per cent in January, despite grocery prices rising at an even faster pace last month.
Atlantic
-
Companies take different approaches in response to recent cyberattacks
Letters sent to some Sobeys customers and employees about a cyberattack nearly four months ago highlight the different approaches being taken by companies on how and when to share information about recent data breaches.
-
Guns N' Roses tour headed to Moncton this summer
Guns N' Roses, a legendary rock band from Los Angeles, is heading to Moncton, N.B., in August.
-
Halifax Mooseheads sold to American Sam Simon
The Halifax Mooseheads, a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has been sold.
London
-
Teen falls through ice in Lake Huron
Police are reminding residents not to have an “ice day” after a teen fell through the ice in Lake Huron. Emergency services responded to the incident south of Bayfield on Sunday.
-
Driver stopped for going 40km/h over posted speed limit: LPS
The driver of a moving truck won’t be working for a while after being stopped for speeding. According to London police, the vehicle was caught moving 104 km/h in a posted 60 km/hr zone.
-
3.8M views for Exeter youth's mini-stick rink
Friday night boredom turned into a viral video sensation for an Exeter youth. Spencer Heimrich told his mom he was rearranging furniture, but what she saw when she went downstairs wasn’t what she had in mind.
Northern Ontario
-
Putin suspends Russia's involvement in key nuclear arms pact with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the U.S., announcing the move Tuesday in a bitter speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine.
-
Multi-vehicle crash closes MR 80 in Sudbury Tuesday morning
First responders in Greater Sudbury were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Municipal Road 80 north of Lasalle Boulevard near the Maley Drive interchange Tuesday morning.
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
Calgary
-
Snow-covered roads impacting morning traffic in Calgary, school buses not running
Calgarians woke up Tuesday morning to at least 15 centimetres of snow on the ground and some sections of the city will likely receive upward of 30 cm.
-
Calgary’s best restaurants for 2023, according to Avenue Calgary magazine
Avenue Calgary magazine has released its annual issue showcasing the best restaurants in Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Most of the snow is down… now Calgary contends with the winter cold
Snowfall warning continues in Calgary, extreme cold warning possible later this week.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police investigate stabbing reported in Waterloo
A report of a stabbing is under investigation in the university area of Waterloo.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, tears off wooden patio in Guelph
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say a stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a home in downtown Guelph on Saturday.
-
Tech expert weighs in on Netflix Canada password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crackdown on password sharing this week.
Vancouver
-
5 hikers 'really lucky' to be safe after nighttime rescue on North Shore
Five hikers who got lost in North Vancouver Monday night are now safe, after they had to be rescued from Lynn Peak.
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island First Nation to release results of search for unmarked graves at school site
A British Columbia First Nation is releasing the results of a preliminary search for unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
Proposed hike to Surrey property tax prompts calls for audit of police transition costs
Homeowners in Surrey are facing what’s believed to be the biggest property tax hike in the city's history, if a proposed increase goes ahead
Edmonton
-
Persistent cockroaches at Edmonton condo a 'major problem' for owner
The owner of a Glenora condo unit says she is beyond frustrated after dealing with re-emerging cockroach issues for years, with local experts saying this specific species is considered rare to the Edmonton area.
-
124 Street apartment building temporarily evacuated for fire
One person was hospitalized after a fire in a central Edmonton apartment building.
-
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
Windsor
-
Paczki lovers hit local bakeries on Fat Tuesday
Windsor-Essex bakeries are bustling with activity for Paczki Day.
-
Winter storm watch in effect
The special weather statement remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and all of southern Ontario. The statement has now expanded to cover regions as far as Barrie and Kawartha Lakes.
-
Crime spiralling out of control following relocation of Downtown Mission, according to nearby residents
Residents living near the Downtown Mission of Windsor say crime has spiralled out of control since the agency moved to 875 Ouellette Avenue in June 2022.
Regina
-
'It's always seemed like an honour': Rob Vanstone reflects on 36 years of covering sports in Sask.
For Rob Vanstone, it's the start of his second chapter. Little did he know, the first 36 years of his writing career would be preparing him for his dream of joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Team Sask. adds 3 silver medals at Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan followed up its lone bronze medal with three silvers at the Canada Winter Games.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed in January but grocery prices remain high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 5.9 per cent in January, despite grocery prices rising at an even faster pace last month.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man shot dead in ByWard Market overnight
A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed in January but grocery prices remain high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 5.9 per cent in January, despite grocery prices rising at an even faster pace last month.
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
Saskatoon
-
'Devastating': Saskatoon man reacts to latest earthquake in Turkiye
Just weeks after an earthquake ravaged parts of Turkiye, it was hit with another on Monday, a tough blow for a Saskatoon resident and his family.
-
Team Sask. claims bronze for first medal of 2023 Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan has claimed bronze for its first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
-
Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn
A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.