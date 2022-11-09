Molotov cocktail discovered in burned-out restaurant; Montreal police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a case of suspected arson that burned a restaurant in the Saint-Laurent borough on Nov. 9, 2022. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria) Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a case of suspected arson that burned a restaurant in the Saint-Laurent borough on Nov. 9, 2022. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

John Fetterman beats Dr. Oz in bruising U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania

Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania's pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden's agenda for two more years.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon