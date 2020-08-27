MONTREAL -- Public health authorities in Sherbrooke had to rapidly put a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic into place following an outbreak this week in the city’s east end.

On Tuesday, the Eastern Townships’ CIUSSS announced that 28 people living in the Ascot neighbourhood received positive results for COVID-19 between Aug. 14 and Aug. 25.

Authorities are calling on neighbourhood’s residents to get tested if they attended private gatherings or visited parks without respecting physical distancing guidelines, as well as anyone who has taken a shuttle bus or who has carpooled.

Those exhibiting symptoms associated to COVID-19 are also being asked to get tested.

No appointment is necessary to visit the mobile clinic. It’s located at the Precieux-Sang church on Thibault St. and will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Those who’d like to get tested can also visit the CLSC on Murray St., which is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.