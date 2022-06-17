Missing Valcartier military drone could be somewhere in Quebec City

The Valcartier military base misplaced a drone this week, which may be on private property in the Quebec City area.

The location of the unmanned aircraft system is unknown at this time, 2nd Canadian Division Support Base (2 CDSB) Valcartier said Friday in a news release.

The military base said it has reason to believe the drone could be "on civilian land" within the Quebec City region.

The RAVEN-B drone suffered technical problems during training in the Valcartier base areas earlier this week, according to the release.

The military base said it's continuing its search for the drone, and is asking people in the Quebec City area to get in touch if the aircraft is found.

Officials say the aircraft poses no danger to the public.

The RAVEN-B has a wingspan of 1.4 metres and a length of 0.9 metres, according to the military base.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 17, 2022.