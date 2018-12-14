

CTV Montreal





A cat named Baloo is reaching the tail end of a long trip.

Originally from Nova Scotia, Baloo was shipped to Montreal quite accidentally.

Baloo got inside a Purolator parcel with tire rims in it -- unbeknownst to her owner -- and ended up getting sent on a 17-hour road trip to Montreal.

“He got under, so he wasn't on top. He had gotten in through the little hole of the rim down into the bottom of the box,” said Baloo’s owner Jacqueline Lake.

The Purolator office in Montreal got suspicious when it saw the box. The driver spotted some urine in the back of the truck and took a closer look.

That’s when the fleeing feline was found.

The company called the SPCA.

“They asked if they can bring us the cat to us, of course we said yes. As soon as he came to us, we had him checked by our vets and we've been taking care of him ever since,” said Anita Kapuscinska of the Montreal SPCA.

With the Purolator tracking code, the SPCA found the cat's owner back in Nova Scotia.

“Of course she was extremely surprised and extremely relieved when she spoke to us – when she found out that he was found – because she had posters up everywhere, all over social media,” said Kapuscinska.

Volunteers with Freedom Drivers, a non-profit that transports animals from pounds, will take Baloo home.

“To actually have him be okay and coming back to me, I'm so thankful, I'm so thankful,” said Lake.