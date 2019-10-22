MONTREAL – What exactly were Canadians trying to tell their politicians with the way they voted, from coast to coast?

Analysts Marlene Jennings and Gilles Duceppe reflect on the highs and the lows of election night and muse over what could happen over the next few years.

Jennings insists the results of a minority Liberal government showed just how much Canadians want their politicians to start working towards the same goals.

“Even when you don’t agree on one thing, find other ground for agreement to be able to work together,” she said.

But is this possible in the long run?

“I think so,” Duceppe noted.

“They have no choice,” Jennings added.

“The NDP cannot afford to go into another election for at least three years…and the Bloc is in a great position to rebuild its position on the ground.”

Jennings was a Liberal MP in Montreal from 1997 to 2011. Duceppe was leader of the Bloc Quebecois from 1997 until 2011.