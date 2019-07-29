

CTV Montreal Staff





Members of minority groups say the CAQ government has no respect for their views or their way of life, and the opposition party in the National Assembly is supporting them.

MNA Gregory Kelley said the CAQ has been heavy-handed in dealing with those who are not members of Quebec's white francophone majority.

"The proof is in the pudding," said Kelley, pointing to how the government handled the transfer of schools from the EMSB, to Bill 21, to the removal of English-language signs at a Montreal hospital.

"There have been a few things like that that have touched a nerve in the community. They didn't feel extremely respected or that there was a dialogue taking place," said Kelley.

"It's my job to get there and be the opposition critic but it's something I've heard from people across Quebec."

