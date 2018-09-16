

CTV Montreal





This week, dozens of scientists and soldiers are in Montreal for a multi-national technology conference to test new equipment.

One of the items being tested is a connected tactical vest that the wearer can use to communicate with others.

“The soldiers from the same unit can exchange easily messages or information through the equivalent of a smartphone,” said a representative of the Canadian Forces.

Soldiers and scientists from Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand have been testing their equipment as part of the second annual Contested Environment Experiment, or Cue18MTL.

They’re using the abandoned Five Roses grain silo in the Old Port and a lookout in Belvedere as part of the simulations.

“This is amazing stuff,” said defence scientist Thomas Karakolis. “It’s kind of what most scientists dream of working on.”

There are fifty different types of technologies being tested at the conference this week, and many of the findings could be used with civilians.