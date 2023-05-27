Mexican authorities make arrest in mid-May killing of Quebec man at seaside town

Mexican authorities say they've made an arrest in the killing of a Quebec man earlier this month in the Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido.

The Oaxaca state attorney general says in a statement issued Friday that an arrest warrant was executed for a man in Puerto Escondido identified only by his initials in connection with the homicide of Victor Masson.

Prosecutors said Masson was found dead in his car on May 15 in a neighbourhood where few tourists stay.

A few days after the discovery, a senior prosecutor for the region said Masson's killing stemmed from an altercation with people he had met the previous night over an unpaid bar tab at a local restaurant.

Masson, 27, hails from the province's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region north of Quebec City.

Victor Masson. (Source: Facebook)

Mexican authorities said Masson was a tourist who had arrived in the port town the day before the killing with his Mexican girlfriend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2023.