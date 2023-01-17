Metro searching for new buyer after Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue's only grocery store closed suddenly

Efforts are underway to reopen the only grocery store in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue after it closed suddenly over the weekend.

It wasn't the warm welcome customers of the Marché Richilieu were used to: instead of friendly, familiar faces, they're now greeted with a bankruptcy notice.

"Coming here was part of my routine," said resident Pierre Dagenais. "I would meet people here. Now, a big part of my life is missing."

Before the co-op that owns Marché Richelieu shut it down suddenly on Sunday, it was open for 85 years, providing the suburb of 5,000 residents in Montreal's west end with food and a meeting place.

"It was a big part of the community," resident Julie Deneault. "Many people don't have cars so it was very convenient."

Now, residents are forced to head off-island or to the nearest store, a 45-minute walk.

In a statement, the co-op said, "it is with great sadness that the board of directors of the cooperative had to file for bankruptcy. We explored various options, but none allowed us to meet our financial obligations."

Metro is the store's franchisor.

"We are working hard to find another merchant to take over the operations of the store […] and we hope to be able to find a new owner quickly," the company said in a statement.

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa said she was "very assured" to hear that the grocery giant was looking for new buyers.

In the meantime, the city said it's trying to come up with ideas to help people get groceries.

"Maybe we could help them pick up groceries elsewhere in the interim or drive them there. So the community has really come together," the mayor said.