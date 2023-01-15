Sudden closure of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue's only grocery store leaves locals concerned

There are concerns about accessibility and jobs in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue after the community's only grocery store suddenly shuttered its doors for good.

In a Saturday Facebook post, Marché Richilieu employee Natacha G. said she was "stunned" by the news, saying it felt like a "bad breakup."

"The store had not been doing well financially but that's pretty much all I know," she wrote, noting the store would permanently close on Sunday.

"I am in as much shock as everyone else."

Marché Richilieu is the only grocery store in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, a suburb in Montreal's West Island.

The nearest alternative, located in Baie-D'Urfé, is five minutes away via the highway -- but a 50-minute walk for those on foot.

Local David Hunter said he's concerned for people in the community who don't drive.

"It's gonna hurt a lot of low-income people, a lot of people in this town that don't drive," he told CTV News.

Resident Sylvia Rastelli agrees. She's particularly concerned about seniors who walk to Marché Richilieu for their groceries, as well as for students employed there.

"The elderly, it's a walk for them. And the students -- it was jobs for the students," she said. "It's unfortunate, because we lost our corner store."

The Coopérative de solidarité de Bellevue, which owns the store, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Metro, the franchisor of the Marché Richelieu chain, said in a statement that it only became aware of the closure on Thursday.

"We will look at all possible options," the statement reads.

With files from CTV News' Stephane Giroux.