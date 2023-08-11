Metro Media announces 'immediate' suspension of all publications

Métro Media, which publishes nearly 20 local newspapers in the Montreal and Quebec City regions, is ceasing operations.

In an e-mail sent shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, the company's president and CEO, Andrew Mulé, announced "the immediate suspension of Métro's activities, all (its) newspapers and (its) community websites."

Métro Média was created in April 2018 at the time of the acquisition of the daily Métro as well as 11 metropolitan publications and five publications in the Quebec City region. Some of these publications were approaching a century of existence.

The businessman pointed out that despite "a major and significant digital shift" and a great deal of effort, "Métro was dealt a particularly devastating blow when the Mayor of Montreal announced the end of our distribution method, Publisac."

"[We] couldn't suffer a devastating loss of revenue suddenly and follow an ambitious and expensive digital roadmap without external financial help. We are, after all, a small company without funding, and the premature end of our print media meant that we had no way of quickly financing our future without a major investment," wrote Mulé, adding that he has "spent the last year knocking on every door in Quebec and Canada" for help.

"Time was my worst enemy, and what I feared had unfortunately happened, but in a sudden and abrupt manner," lamented the publisher, who says he was informed on Wednesday that the company no longer had the necessary liquidity to continue its activities, despite a "healthy balance sheet."

Reached via social media, Mulé declined a request from The Canadian Press for an interview, saying that he had said it all in his message.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 11, 2023.