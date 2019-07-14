

CTV Montreal Staff





Construction workers completed their tasks on the Mercier bridge one week ahead of schedule.

Both sides of the Mercier bridge opened Sunday morning and that will hopefully put an end to some of the lengthy traffic jams that have plagued commuters over the past month.

Work on the bridge began Wednesday, June 26 and was originally scheduled to wrap up on July 20.

Because the bridge has reopened that means trucks are once again allowed to take the bridge during rush hour. That also means the free pass for the toll route on Highway 30 will come to an end.

Transportation Quebec says that more work is in store for the Mercier bridge over the next 10 years as the bridge undergoes major reconstruction.