A bomb threat closed the Mercier Bridge for a portion of Friday morning.

Police said the threat turned out to be a hoax.

The bridge reopened at around 8:45 a.m.

The threat backed up traffic even more than usual on the Mercier, which has been plagued by traffic problems due to construction that has reduced the bridge to one lane of traffic in each direction.

In a statement, the Surete du Quebec said an investigation has been opened into who made the bomb threat.