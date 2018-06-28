

CTV Montreal





With traffic on the Mercier Bridge reduced to one lane in each direction creating havoc for motorists, a group of South Shore mayors met with Quebec’s transport minister on Thursday to find ways to relieve the pressure.

After the meeting, Transport Minister Andre Fortin and the mayors announced a series of measures they hope will relieve some of the traffic that has affected not just the Mercier, but spilled over to the Jacques Cartier and Champlain bridges as well.

As part of the measures, large trucks will be banned from using the Mercier during peak hours and will instead by diverted to Aut-30, but won’t be required to pay the toll.

Free bus and train rides will be offered to commuter going from the South Shore to Montreal. Fortin urged commuters to take advantage, saying leaving cars at home would be the easiest way to avoid the gridlock.

“The real message we want to convey to the citizens today is public transit is available,” he said. “These measures have been put in place and if people choose to take public transit, they will have a significant gain in time.”

The lane closures are scheduled to stay in place until on Aug. 20.