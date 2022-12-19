Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run

BREAKING | Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.

  • Victim of fatal crash identified

    Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County. Ethan Miniou, 20, from Sarnia, Ont. was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 16. on Petrolia Line.

    Police responded to a fatal crash on petrolia Line on Dec. 16, 2022. (Source: Google)

