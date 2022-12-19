Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral.
The young Ukrainian girl arrived in Montreal two months ago after fleeing her home country after the Russian invasion. She was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Dec. 13 while walking to school with her brother and sister. She died of her injuries in the hospital later in the day.
Her father serves in Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, according to a release from the cathedral.
The memorial service will take place Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., with the funeral to follow on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
There is an ongoing gofundme campaign to assist the girl's family that has raised over $30,000.
Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia was charged in connection with the hit-and-run and has been ordered to stay at his address on the South Shore, not communicate with the girl's family and not drive.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after 6 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
BREAKING | Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign
While the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to add more control over how fighter pilots get their call signs, a senior officer says there are no plans to abolish the nicknames -- or the social gatherings where they are handed out.
'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and high inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness.
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.
World Cup 2022 review: Best and worst of the tournament in Qatar
After 64 matches, 172 goals and one of the best finals in history, the 2022 World Cup is over and Lionel Messi's Argentina is the champion. Here's a look at some of the highlights of the tournament -- and the low points.
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.
Toronto
-
'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after 6 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
-
Minister Lecce to make an announcement Monday
Ontario’s Minister of Education will make an announcement Monday morning in Toronto.
-
Female seriously injured in Sunday evening stabbing in Pickering
A female was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre after being stabbed Sunday evening at a home in Pickering.
Atlantic
-
Conflict over new Indigenous lobster fishery continues to smoulder amid some progress
Federal conservation officers have seized more than 7,000 lobster traps in the two years since violence flared in Nova Scotia when a First Nation tried to assert a treaty right by fishing out of season.
-
Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students
Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.
-
New N.B. law allows supported decision-making for intellectually disabled residents
New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor gave assent Friday to the province's Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, which will allow people with intellectual disabilities to appoint those who will assist in important choices they make.
London
-
Victim of fatal crash identified
Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County. Ethan Miniou, 20, from Sarnia, Ont. was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 16. on Petrolia Line.
-
Increased police presence in Southwold Township
OPP are warning of an increased police presence in Southwold Township. According to a release, officers responded to an incident overnight and remain on scene at an address on Fingal Line.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
-
11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what a Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event. The flight was full, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, he said during an afternoon news conference.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
Calgary
-
Flight delays, cancellations frustrate holiday travellers at YYC Calgary International Airport
It's the busiest time of the year at YYC Calgary International Airport as people return or head home for the holidays.
-
'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and high inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
Kitchener
-
Serious injuries following reported shooting in Kitchener
One person has been seriously hurt after a reported shooting in Kitchener Sunday night.
-
Kitchener Rangers on six-game winning streak heading into holiday break
The Kitchener Rangers are entering the holiday season on a very jolly note.
-
'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after 6 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
Vancouver
-
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate. Glen Millard,76, who has a hobby farm, says a lifetime of wear and tear has left him with several missing discs and damaged vertebrae.
-
North Vancouver’s ‘Santa Hank’ primed for busy season of giving back
He's from North Vancouver, not the North Pole – but 'Santa Hank' has earned the moniker by giving back to countless people in his community during the holiday season and beyond.
-
Snowfall warning lifted for B.C.'s South Coast, travel conditions remain challenging
A snowfall warning for B.C.'s South Coast was lifted Sunday afternoon, but conditions remained challenging on the roads and flight delays continued.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 injured in pair of central Edmonton assaults Sunday morning
Police are investigating a pair of early Sunday morning assaults in downtown Edmonton in which a 36-year-old was killed and another man was injured.
-
'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and high inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Week-long deep freeze settles in
Arctic air dropped in over the province through the weekend and we're just at the beginning of what will be a lengthy deep freeze.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
-
Kingsville break and enter
Two people are charged after a break and enter at a business on Albuna Townline in Kingsville. OPP say around 7:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers from both Kingsville and Leamington responded to the area and found two people.
-
Sun, rain, snow all part of this week's forecast
The countdown is on for a white Christmas in Windsor-Essex. Sunshine, rain and snow are all forecast for the week by Environment Canada.
Regina
-
Local church adopting seniors for Christmas
Lakeview United Church has been part of Regina’s adopt-a-family program for decades, packing food hampers and gifts for families in need.
-
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to police chase, 1 arrest: Regina police
The discovery of a stolen vehicle led to an early morning pursuit that ended with one arrest, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Twitter poll closes with users voting for Musk exit as chief
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
Ottawa
-
'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after 6 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
-
Ottawa Mission serves record number of Christmas meals
The Ottawa Mission’s Christmas dinner returned in-person for the first time in three years on Sunday, with volunteers handing out a record number of warm meals to those in need during the holidays.
-
Minister Lecce to make an announcement Monday
Ontario’s Minister of Education will make an announcement Monday morning in Toronto.
Saskatoon
-
Extreme cold warnings in effect for northern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings on Sunday as a multi-day episode of “very cold wind chills” descends on the prairies.
-
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
-
'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.