Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run

The memorial service funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral.

The young Ukrainian girl arrived in Montreal two months ago after fleeing her home country after the Russian invasion. She was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Dec. 13 while walking to school with her brother and sister. She died of her injuries in the hospital later in the day.

Her father serves in Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, according to a release from the cathedral.

The memorial service will take place Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., with the funeral to follow on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

There is an ongoing gofundme campaign to assist the girl's family that has raised over $30,000.

Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia was charged in connection with the hit-and-run and has been ordered to stay at his address on the South Shore, not communicate with the girl's family and not drive.