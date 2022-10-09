Meet Jade Raymond, the founder of a Montreal video game studio acquired by Sony
A video game development studio in Montreal has recently been acquired by Sony's PlayStation studios, and its founder is one of the most influential women in the industry.
Jade Raymond, founder and CEO of Haven Studios Interactive, discusses climbing the ladder in a male-dominated industry.
Watch the video above for the full story by CTV Montreal's Angela Mackenzie
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. airport websites go offline; cause could be tied to pro-Russia hackers
An apparently co-ordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.
Death toll climbs to 25, many missing in Venezuela landslide
Rescue workers used drones and trained dogs to look for survivors Monday following a massive landslide in the Venezuelan city of Las Tejerias, as the death toll rose to 25 with dozens more reported missing.
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
Madonna's latest TikTok video has people talking
Did Madonna just come out? That's the debate after she posted a video on her verified TikTok account.
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Bullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
Spurred by a deluge of threats and intimidating behaviour by conspiracy theorists and others upset over former president Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, some election officials across the United States are fortifying their operations as they ramp up for another divisive election.
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine by unleashing its most widespread strikes in months.
Toronto
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Vaughan, Ont. dies in hospital, SIU investigating
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 25-year-old man died following an 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan.
-
Man killed in triple shooting at North York sports facility identified
Toronto’s latest murder victim has been identified as Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero.
-
Two youths take decommissioned fire truck for joyride in Niagara Falls, Ont.: police
Police in Niagara Falls, Ont. are investigating after two youths allegedly took a full-sized decommissioned fire truck for a joyride early Thanksgiving Monday.
Atlantic
-
Over 4,000 customers in N.S. and P.E.I still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona
More than 4,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
P.E.I. official warns of carbon monoxide danger as people use generators to stay warm
A fire inspector on Prince Edward Island is warning of carbon monoxide dangers as residents use generators to keep warm on their 17th-straight day without power.
-
Experts worried whether P.E.I. dunes can recover from Fiona before next storm hits
Churning waters and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour powered by post-tropical storm Fiona gnawed through large parts of Prince Edward Island National Park in September, leaving behind a changed coastline.
London
-
'Utterly disheartening': Thames Centre candidate says 25 more electoral signs stolen
Thames Centre mayoral candidate Kelly Elliot calls it ‘ironic’ that about 25 more of her election signs were stolen in the town of Thorndale overnight after a previous story about the issue.
-
Thanksgiving food drive sees 30 per cent spike in demand over last year
London Food Bank co-director Jane Roy says a 30 per cent increase in people asking for help at the food bank this Thanksgiving is due in part to the rapid rise of inflation, including the hike in grocery bills.
-
OPP release description of truck involved in fatal hit and run
Brant County OPP are releasing the suspect vehicle description after a pedestrian was struck and killed in an alleged hit and run.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man killed in fatal crash west of Sudbury
A fatal crash that killed one man and sent two others to hospital on Monday west of Sudbury is being investigated by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
-
Third suspect wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee, two in custody
Police in northern Ontario are searching for a third person wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee in connection with a serious assault last week.
Calgary
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine by unleashing its most widespread strikes in months.
-
Driver arrested after slow-speed pursuit on Trans-Canada Highway in southern Alta.
A driver was arrested Sunday night following a slow-speed pursuit on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.
Kitchener
-
WATCH HERE
WATCH HERE | Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls though Kitchener-Waterloo
An annual tradition returned to streets of Kitchener-Waterloo Monday as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolled through town. Rewatch the parade special here.
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Wellesley Township
A motorcyclist has been rushed to an out-of-region-hospital after a crash in Wellesley Township.
Vancouver
-
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.
-
Victoria, Whistler among B.C. communities that set heat records over Thanksgiving weekend
Another 16 hot weather records were broken in communities across B.C. on Sunday, including in Victoria and Whistler.
-
Black bear drinks from hummingbird feeder in B.C. backyard
A black bear sauntered into a Coquitlam, B.C. backyard Sunday – heading straight for a hummingbird feeder hanging from a tree.
Edmonton
-
Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation
A Monday morning shooting involving RCMP officers is under investigation by Alberta's police watchdog.
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate fires head trainer following sexual offence charges
The Edmonton Oilers are supporting their affiliate American Hockey League team after its head athletic trainer was fired following news he had been charged with "serious felony offences."
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $250,000 after house fire in west Windsor
Windsor fire officials say a house fire caused about $250,000 in damage.
-
Man with knife robs Circle K: Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a local convenience store.
-
Wheatley library set to reopen fully after explosion
The Wheatley Branch of Chatham-Kent Public Library is scheduled to reopen for regular service next week.
Regina
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
The City of Regina wants to hear from residents concerning 'Catalyst Committee' projects
The Catalyst Committee is inviting residents of Regina to a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to provide input on several large projects across the Queen City.
-
'Serious' vehicle collision blocks southbound lanes of Highway 11: Regina police
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass early Monday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Many spending time with loved ones outdoors on a sunny Thanksgiving Monday
While Thanksgiving can be a busy weekend prepping for big turkey dinners, on this sunny Monday, many are taking the opportunity to head outdoors and enjoy some time with loved ones.
-
Ottawa Mission hands out more than 13,000 meals for Thanksgiving
It was another outdoor Thanksgiving for the Ottawa Mission this year, and it’s one of the busiest ever.
-
Sutcliffe would create local doctor recruitment strategy if elected mayor
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe says he would create a local campaign to help encourage more family doctors to set up practice in the capital.
Saskatoon
-
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.