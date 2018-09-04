

Several Montreal-area mayors, former MNAs and other notable Quebecers are calling for the province’s electoral map to be redrawn, saying the current one is unfair to those who live in larger cities.

Included in the group were Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg, Cote-St-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, Montreal-West Mayor Beny Masella, city councillor Marvin Rotrand and councilors from Town of Mount-Royal, Cote-St-Luc and Hampstead.

Former MNAs Marlene Jennings and Lawrence Bergman, as well as The Suburban editor and activist Beryl Wajsman were also among those calling for reform.

The group referred to a court case, due to be held in 2019, challenging Elections Quebec on the current map, which was issued in 2017. The group pointed to that map’s merging of the Mount Royal and Outremont ridings and changes to the boundaries of the Notre-Dame-de-Grace and D’Arcy McGee ridings, which they said resulted in urban voters having less power.

The average number of voters in each of Quebec’s provincial ridings is 49,000 but the coalition said some have more than 61,000, while others in Quebec’s regions can have as few as 37,000.

Wajsman said one solution would be to simply add more ridings until the map could be redrawn again.

“If you want to leave the regions at an average of 38,000, great,” he said. “Cut the urban ridings to reflect, more or less 10 per cent, which is the norm. How can we call Quebec a truly democratic jurisdiction, where Section 10 of the Quebec Charter says the equality and equity of our vote is primordial?”